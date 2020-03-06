Kids can take part in hands-on learning experience with the 4-H

The Brazos County 4-H stopped by our studios today to give us more information about an interesting hands-on program.

The Egg to Chick Program aims to teach children biological concepts by studying embryo development in chicken eggs. The program also helps them develop a deeper understanding of life sciences.

Kids can learn more about how the incubation process works in their classrooms over the 21 day period. They'll get to learn about the life cycle of the egg, different vocabulary and facts about the poultry industry.

For more information, you can contact the extension office at (979) 823-0129.