Local children struggling to find new home one year after losing parents

A local family is asking the community for help one year after tragedy struck.

On January 19, 2019, Johanna and Daryl Ferguson of Groesbeck died in a single-vehicle accident, leaving behind four children.

Their children Bryston, 17, Camden, 16, Kovan, 13, and Jaylee, 7, were being taken care of by their grandmother for the last year. She moved into the family’s home to take care of the kids, but just a few days ago, all of that changed.

“We found out last week that they were evicted and they had 10 days to get out,” said Johanna’s sister Jessica McMurray.

McMurray says the kids have split up and are now staying with family and friends. Right now, she says they have no permanent home and no belongings.

"They don't have any kitchen supplies, any beds anything. A lot of people did donate some furniture for the home, but there is still so much more needed,” said McMurray.

McMurray’s daughter Jensen, says its been tough watching her cousins go through the pain of losing both of their parents. She says she is helping her mom as much as she can to help get them in a safe stable home.

"That really is the goal, that they can be comfortable with each other in a home that they don't have to feel pain in,” said Jensen McMurray.

Jessica McMurray says it’s been a tough year, but they are doing their best for the kids because that’s what Johanna and Daryl would want.

"I loved Jojo and Daryl so much, and I would do anything for them, to have them back and I can’t, so if I can just help take care of their kids then I think I’m doing okay," said McMurray.

If you would like to donate any household items, the family says you can reach them at familyfergusontx@gmail.com.