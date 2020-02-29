Kiwanis Club hosts 68th annual Pancake Breakfast

The Kiwanis Club of College Station hosted its 68th annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning.

Hundreds came out to the Brazos Center for pancakes, sausage, and even dancing all to support the local Kiwanis Club.

Alan Montgomery with the Kiwanis Club says they had booths set up with organizations around the Brazos Valley to offer games to the kids.

“We make sure that each one of the booths has a children activity so we can not only get the education across but get the child there. If you are a parent, having someplace where you can safely take your child is a big deal,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery says a portion of the proceeds from the event will help fund Phase 2 of the Fun For All Playground in College Station.

