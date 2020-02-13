Proper CPR training can save lives

Knowing how to administer CPR can double or even triple a person's chance of survival if they fall into cardiac arrest. Dr. Lon Young from CMO CapRock Health System joined us to shed some light.

Dr. Young says that unfortunately many times when paramedics arrive at the scene of someone whose heart has stopped, no one is performing CPR. He says a lot of times people don't want to do mouth-to-mouth or simply don't know how to do CPR correctly.

Dr. Young wants people to know that it's actually beneficial to not blow into someone's mouth. He says chest compressions are easy to do but there are some important steps to follow.

In order to perform proper CPR it's best to lay a person flat on the floor instead of a couch or bed. To effectively compress the chest, you have to compress at five centimeters. That requires you to perform the compressions with your arms perpendicular to the person. It's important to place your hands where the ribs come together and move your body up and down as you go. A speed of 100 beats per minute is recommended by doctors.

It's best to continue until paramedics arrive or until the person starts to respond.