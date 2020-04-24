Kolkhorst secures state support for Brenham nursing home

With an increase in reported COVID-19 deaths and illnesses at the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) has requested assistance from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to review and manage the ongoing health threats at the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Kolkhorst said that since being made aware of the dire conditions at the center from family members earlier this week, she fears the level of infection in the facility is not only a serious risk for residents and staff, but also represents a growing percentage of the total cases for Washington County.

"This situation could be a significant driver of community spread if tougher measures are not taken, which is why I have been on dozens of high-level calls over the past several days because I have been alarmed at the lack of progress. Today I have personally contacted Chief Nim Kidd of TDEM, who at my request is deploying two Texas Rapid Assessment Quick Response Force (TXRAQRF) teams to the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to work on a solution that can slow the spread, as well as protect the residents, staff and greater community," Kolkhorst said.

“In addition, I have just confirmed that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are deploying a SWAT team tomorrow with 10 members that will include an epidemiologist and a several specialized nurses.”

While new cases of COVID-19 are leveling off and decreasing across Texas, Kolkhorst said that now is the time to enhance the state's focus on high risk populations, such as at the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where the facility has struggled to contain the spread of infection.

"The TDEM teams are the best of the best and we are grateful to have them. They're experts in the field for providing testing, infectious control and offering medical treatment," Kolkhorst said. "Many thanks are also owed to the local healthcare workers on the frontline in this facility that are doing the best that they can and are risking their lives to serve this vulnerable population.”

“I want to especially thank Dr. William Loesch and Dr. Frank Leal, as well as EMS Director Kevin Duramus and Family Nurse Practitioner Aubrey Eikenhorst, who have all been invaluable and kept me abreast of the severity of the situation. I also am appreciative of the constituents in the area who have loved ones in the facility, because they alerted my office and asked for help."

Kolkhorst said that she has also asked DSHS to have a contact trace team be deployed to Brenham to ensure that community spread is not occurring.

"While we are so grateful for all the employees at Brenham Nursing and Rehab, it is imperative that anyone that works at this center not work at another facility and to not circulate in the community. Asymptomatic infected workers could spread the virus rapidly," Kolkhorst said.

"By the end of Friday, there will be two teams deployed from TDEM and another strike team tomorrow from DSHS and HHSC to administer and monitor additional tests and protocol to get this situation under control," Kolkhorst said. "Elderly populations are extremely vulnerable even on a good day, which makes it so vital that do all we can when COVID-19 is discovered in a nursing home. Our statewide numbers are moving in the right direction, and while we prepare to reopen our economic and social activities, Texas needs to target high risk groups such as the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. We need to work fast and we need to work smart."