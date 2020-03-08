LIVING LIKE AN AGGIE: 5-year-old battling cancer gets royal treatment at A&M

Texas A&M University rolled out the maroon carpet this weekend for a visiting family from North Texas.

Heston Goggins was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2017.

Their short stay in Aggieland was a welcomed break from what's been a physical, emotional and financially draining couple of years after learning their 5-year-old son has cancer.

This all happened after Mark Goggins '17 emailed the school to share his story and what his family of five has been through after learning his middle child, Heston was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

"I was expecting a card or something to welcome when he got here to College Station but they went above and beyond and made it a special event for Heston and our entire family," said Mark.

The family arrived on the Friday before Spring Break and Texas A&M executed an all hands on deck, once in a lifetime experience for everyone.

Their tour of the campus included one-on-one time with Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez and several members of the Corps at the Sam Houston Sanders Corps of Cadets Center.

They had photos with Reveille, lunch with Yell Leaders, and a personal tour of Kyle Field and Reed Arena.

Heston was invited to throw out the first pitch at Friday's baseball matchup at Olsen Field and they sat in a suite to watch the game. On Saturday they attended a basketball game.

"At home, we watch videos of A&M and talk A&M. It's a big part of our life so it's a big part of his life so to watch it come to life was really fun," said his mother Kacee Goggins.

"Heston takes chemotherapy twice a day orally, once a month by port and has a procedure every three months," said Mark.

There's light at the end of the tunnel. Heston is scheduled to receive his final chemo treatment in February 2021.

"We have to have a positive outlook," said Mark. "There are going to be up and down days but at the end of the week we have to have our eyes set and focus on winning the race and beating cancer."

The family left this weekend with swag bags, souvenirs, and enough memories to last them a lifetime. Mark and Kacee say it's in their faith to always give and it hasn't always been easy to be on the receiving end.

"To receive is so humbling," said Kacee.

"I'll cherish these memories for the rest of my life," said Mark.

The family has a website with more of Heston's story. You can access it by click here.