CHI St. Joseph Health moving Labor and Delivery, NICU to College Station

At some point in 2020, an internal CHI St. Joseph Health memo says there will be no more planned deliveries in the city of Bryan.

In an email shared with KBTX, CHI St. Joseph Health CEO Theron Park announced the hospital plans to move all women's and in-patient pediatric services from CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center to the College Station Hospital by the summer.

The move will effectively end scheduled births in Bryan. In a document sent to employees, CHI St. Joseph said they have seen a 40% increase in births over the last 18 months and have space challenges at the Bryan Regional Hospital. They say the move will give patients a more comforting environment, convenient parking and easier access to the women’s services units, according to the email.

The document said that offering these services at both locations "is not financially feasible."

KBTX reached out to CHI for comment but was told they wouldn't speak about the changes until an official press release is sent later Wednesday.

CHI says the services moving to the College Station Hospital are labor and delivery, post-partum, in-patient pediatric services, well-baby nursery, and NICU. The email states the move allows for the expansion of the NICU to all-private NICU rooms, improving the safety for the children and providing a better experience for the family. Facilities at the Regional Hospital will be repurposed for other needs.

CHI St. Joseph says they will be able to maintain their Level II NICU accreditation and continue their relationship with Texas Children's Hospital Neonatalogists. Their OB Hospitalists program, which provides OB/GYN in-hospital care until the woman's primary OB/GYN arrives, will continue as well.

According to the email, the final move-in date is undetermined but is expected in summer 2020.