Lace up your running shoes for an important cause

You can help children in need right here in the Brazos Valley by lacing up your shoes and hitting the pavement.

For 20 years the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors has given out over 7,000 shoes to children in need in our community.

The Peace, Love & Shoes benefit event returns this year taking runners out on the trail. The event is compromised of three different distances people can run. There is a 10K, 5K and 3K.

Runners are encouraged to bring a new pair of shoes to donate so that they can be entered to win a grand prize.

The run starts at 7:00 a.m. on April 4 at Tonkaway Ranch. Prices for registration varies based on which race you'd like to participate in. To register you can visit this webiste.