Lake Bryan is one of multiple parks to reopen on Friday

This Friday, multiple parks that were closed due to COVID-19, will be reopening.

Ken Dupré helps oversee the operations at Lake Bryan and knows people are ready to get back outdoors. However, he wants to make it clear that park-goers can expect a different experience.

"We are having to do some adaptations. This is not going to be life ... as we know it. We are going to require that groups be no larger than five," says Dupré.

The City of College station says that Lick Creek Park will reopen on Monday and the City of Bryan had not closed any of their parks to begin with.

With certain counties operating at a higher capacity, there is some skepticism as to how much social distancing will actually be practiced

"Some of the groups will try to stay apart [but] most of them will not. I mean, if you take, for example, my family, we get together [and] it's all of us or none of us."

Dupré also recommended that those who come to Lake Bryan wear a face covering to take extra safety precautions.