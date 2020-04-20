Lake Somerville State Park reopens with temporary restrictions for visitors

You can visit Texas state parks again. This is one of Governor Greg Abbott's first steps to reopen the state's economy. But along with the decision, come some restrictions and guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday when Lake Somerville State Park reopened, Marcia Welsh says things were a little different.

"We actually got a reminder from a nice big ranger who stopped and reminded us we all had to wear masks and be six feet apart. There’s also supposed to only be groups of five, so I had to like, depart," said Welsh.

Those are just some of the temporary guidelines. For the time being, overnight camping is banned. Visitors must buy and print day-use permits online at www.texasstateparks.org before arriving at state parks, and all visitor centers and park headquarters are closed.

Welsh's friend, Shiral Parnell believes these measures are necessary for the safety of others.

"If everybody’s doing what you’re supposed to do, then we’ll stay healthy," said Parnell.

Especially if it means getting to see the people she loves.

"Just getting to see family and friends and outside with all of them, enjoying a day that we usually take for granted. Now it seems like a blessing," said Parnell.

Texas Parks and Wildlife advises park visitors check the Texas State Parks Alert Map regularly for the latest information about the status of individual parks. That link can be found in the related links section.