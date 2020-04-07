Lake Somerville visitors sent home following orders to close all state parks

To strengthen social distancing practices in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott temporarily shut down all state parks Tuesday, including Lake Somerville State Park.

Around 5:00 p.m., when the order would go into effect, families were enjoying a sunny day at the park's Birch Creek Unit. Many of them didn't realize what was about happen.

"So we were picking the boat up out of the water and the Texas Parks and Wildlife official was telling everybody it was time to pack it up and everything close the park for the foreseeable future and I had no idea that they were closing," said Kolbe Martin, who spent the day bass fishing with his son on the lake.

The governor's order is intended to promote social distancing practices, to encourage people to stay at home and avoid large crowds. However, not everyone at the park thought this was the best move.

"I wish they would change their mind and reopen it so I can fish more," said Justin Dodson, who was also asked to leave while fishing with his son.

"I really don’t see the point of it closing down, especially if you’re on the boat, you’re not around the whole ton of people. I mean even if we are fishing... we’re six feet apart even though I live with him, but if that’s what they have to do, that’s what they have to do," said Dodson.

"If it helps people and protects people and keeps people from getting sick, then so be it. I’m glad that we got to fish on the last day, but it is what it is," said Martin.

The order is in effect until further notice from Gov. Abbott.

