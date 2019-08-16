Lanes shutdown at Hwy 6 near Anderson exit after fatal crash

Authorities have northbound lanes shut down on Hwy 6 near the exit for Anderson and Brenham after a fatal accident.

A motorcycle was involved in a crash with a pickup truck around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The bike was forced into the ditch between the highway and the feeder road.

The motorcycle driver passed away at the scene. Navasota police say the other driver performed CPR to try and save their life.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the feeder road at the SH 105 exit.

