Authorities staying quiet about high-profile arrest in Grimes County

Authorities are saying little about the arrest of a man along Highway 30 on Friday in Grimes County near the Shiro community.

KBTX sent a crew to the location where a significant number of law enforcement officers were on scene, including undercover officers, but the Grimes County Sheriffs Office referred all questions to the Houston Police Department.

We have attempted many times over the weekend and on Monday to obtain additional information about the arrest and why the large response, but so far our calls to Houston police have not been returned.

We will update this story with new details as they become available.

