Larry J. Ringer Library hosts Fall Festival

The Larry J. Ringer Library hosted a new event following recent renovations.

On Saturday teens and tweens were invited to the Fall Festival.

They created fall crafts, played Thanksgiving games, and enjoyed fall snacks.

The youth librarian said she wanted to create a fun space for teens to have fun and celebrate the season.

"We don't have a lot of that for like that teenage group and it's a time of year that we don't really have in Texas so I wanted to celebrate that and bring kids in from the community and just have fun," said Elizabeth Arthur, Larry J. Ringer Youth Librarian.

The next youth event will be on December 9th. It is themed,

"Cards with Care."

