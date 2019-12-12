Last chance to visit Christmas in the Park

Time is almost up to attend a College Station holiday tradition! This weekend is the last Christmas in the Park event for the year.

The park is packed with over one million lights shining throughout the weekend. There are also hayrides, cookies, and hot chocolate. Santa will also be there to take pictures with everyone.

It's happening at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park this Friday and Saturday. Admission is free for the public.

The lights will stay up through January 2 for you to drive through, but there won't be any more events held at the park.