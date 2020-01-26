Last week of January brings rain, spring, & winter to the Brazos Valley

Let us start here: the weekend was gorgeous.

A mild, overcast Saturday turned to lulling showers overnight and into the pre-sunrise hours of Sunday. If you slept in, you probably did not notice the 0.01" - 0.25" that fell across much of the area. Sunshine and more comfortable -- yet above-average -- warmth closed out the weekend.

Love spring? This week is for you.

Love winter? This week is for you.

Looking for more rain? Well...you get the idea.

A progressive weather pattern will change the weather story each of the final days of January.

MONDAY: Fog may slow some down around sunrise. Low, thick clouds, at the most, to a light haze, at the least, is expected at the start of the day. Sunshine takes over as thermometers head for the upper 60s and low 70s. Again, comfortable -- but, 8° to 10° above average for late January.

TUESDAY: Umbrellas needed. The next rainmaker to impact the area swings across parts of North Texas and Oklahoma. A few rounds of rain to the chance for a couple non-severe rumbles of thunder are in the works. Other than just wet weather scattered about through the day, a band of rain is expected to arrive late morning through early afternoon. A second, quick line of rain may follow from west to east through the early evening hours.

WEDNESDAY: "Standard-January Day" lovers rejoice! A cold front passes Tuesday night kicking up a brisk and breezy north-northwest wind for the first half of the mid-week day. Even under a full blue sky, highs are only anticipated to reach the upper 50s and low 60s by afternoon. Average high for the second to last day of January: 62°.

THURSDAY / FRIDAY: This is where details get a bit murky. The current plan is for a 50-something-degree chill to hold steady as we close out the weekend. Some extended forecast data tries to bring in a colder air mass one day and a more mild the next. For now, the forecast calls for temperatures a few degrees shy of average -- mid-to-upper-50s -- with the chance for light rain Thursday and cloudy, but generally dry, skies Friday.