Late Tuesday night cold front brings next chance for rain, thunderstorms

After a blast of cold air Friday and a perfect fall feel over the weekend, warmer, muggy air returned to the Brazos Valley Monday. The warm front did not come empty-handed; a needed slow, soaking rain fell across a decent portion of the area to kick off the next week.

Plan to sweat Tuesday. Morning, mid-70s climb the thermometer to reach the upper 80s and low 90s by afternoon. Factor in the abundance of moisture -- about 200% to 250% above the normal for mid-October -- and it will feel more like the low-to-mid 90s when you step outside. Moisture from the Gulf is filling the low levels of the atmosphere, while the mid and upper levels are saturated by the Pacific Ocean.

By end of business, check a temperature map of Texas. The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley should south be south of the Texas Panhandle, draped across the Red River, headed southbound.

This cold front is expected to reach the Brazos Valley between Tuesday evening and the very early hours of Wednesday morning. As that north wind turns in, it has a 60% to 70% chance to put that moisture to work. A broken line of rain and thunderstorms is expected through the early, pre-sunrise hours of Wednesday, sliding north to south. While severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms could bring:

• Brief, heavy rain. Generally 0.1" to 0.50" is expected, isolated 1" - 2" totals not ruled out

• Ample thunder and lightning

• Breezy, gusty wind 20-30mph+

• Small, pea-size hail

This would be a welcomed rainfall. Much of the Brazos Valley remains in a drought.

Cold front is south of the Brazos Valley by the time the alarm goes off Wednesday morning. Temperatures are in the low 60s area-wide under an overcast sky. Wind will be breezy out of the north and northeast mid-week, helping to hold the temperature below average. If cloud cover holds through the day, highs are only expected in the upper 60s. If a bit of sun can break out by the late afternoon, thermometers should be able to climb to the low 70s.

More details about this next cold front and needed rain chance are in the video above.