Late season Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic

Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center named the nineteenth tropical storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season: Sebastien.

As of the mid-morning update, Sebastien was pushing sustained wind of 45mph, while moving to the north-northwest at 8mph. The center of the storm was noted over open water, 275 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands.

The environment that this tropical storm is moving into will not be ideal for significant intensification. The system will be battling dry air to the west for the next couple of days. A slight uptick in the sustained wind is expected over the next 24 hours.

By Wednesday, Sebastien will be steered to the northeast as it gets caught up in the upper-flow ahead of an approaching cold front. That will quickly weaken the system to a tropical depression or remnant area of low pressure as it carries it further out to sea.

There is no impact expected to land or the United States Coast.

The official last day of Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th.