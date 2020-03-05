Latest changes to the Drought Monitor

The latest Drought Monitor came out this morning brought big improvements to parts of the Brazos Valley by eliminating Abnormally Dry conditions in some locations across our northern counties. However, folks to the south have missed out on some of the heaviest downpours the past few weeks resulting in the spread of both Severe and Extreme Drought while others have not budged from last week.

Here is the latest Drought Monitor from observations taken Tuesday, March 3rd:

This is where we sat from last week’s Drought Monitor released on February 27, 2020:

Recent storms that rolled in Wednesday morning were not accounted for in this update, and there are additional rain chances expected before observations are taken on March 10th.

