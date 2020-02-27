Laugh out loud with the Brazos Valley Troupe

The Brazos Valley Troupe's official improv team is hosting a series this weekend sure to make you laugh out loud.

The Oxymorons are presenting their ongoing series, "Laugh Out Loud". The sketch comedy team will welcome your family-friendly suggestions to keep the fun going.

Guests will be asked to fill out cards in which the troupe will read and act out. Guests are also encouraged to participate during the show.

It's taking place on February 28 and 29 starting at 7:30 p.m. Seating for the show will be cabaret-style. Ticket prices are $10 for the general public and $8 for troupe members.