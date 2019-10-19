Community celebrates the life of Laura Mooney

Hundreds gathered Saturday morning to honor the life of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney’s wife, Laura Dean Mooney.

Family and friends came together to remember Laura’s life and the legacy she left upon not just those who knew her, but those affected by her selfless service.

Laura was the President and National Spokesperson for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Her passion for her work came from tragedy early in her life. In 1991, her husband was killed by a drunk driver when their daughter was only eight months old.

“Selfless service, I mean, a person who takes a personal tragedy and turns it into a phenomenally positive thing for everyone else who has suffered what she has suffered, that’s power, that’s passion, that’s service,” said Brazos County Commissioner and long-time friend Steve Aldrich.

Irving police officer Stephen W. Burres III worked with Laura during her trips speaking around the country as the MADD National Spokesperson.

He says he will always cherish their friendship and will carry on her passion to make the world a safer place.

“There is no way to put a number on the amount of lives that she touched,” said Burres.

Laura’s daughter, Tara Mooney, and her husband Mayor Karl Mooney both spoke, sharing memories of their loved one. Close family friend, Mary Jo Prince also spoke on Laura’s impact through her work with MADD.

Before her passing, Laura worked as an Associate Transportation Researcher at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

Following the service, Laura was laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville.

Mayor Karl Mooney established a fund benefiting Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Checks should be mailed to:

Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley

P.O. Box 2622

Bryan, TX 77805-2622

