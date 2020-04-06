Accused criminals claim to have COVID-19 to try and avoid jail time

The COVID-19 virus is causing new challenges for area law enforcement as they investigate crimes.

In the past few days, suspects in Montgomery County and Bryan have used it as a tool to try to avoid arrest.

On Thursday Montgomery County Deputy Constables arrested Sammey Nelson for theft of a motorcycle. Investigators said during the arrest, Nelson bit the side of his cheek to be able to spit blood and told deputies he had "the corona" to avoid being arrested.

The 50-year-old from Porter was still taken into custody and faces charges for theft, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

On Sunday, police in Bryan arrested a man who also claimed to have the virus.

Manvell Ginn, 42, was booked for harassment. Police responded to a disturbance at a home on Nevada Street. Ginn's wife told KBTX he was high on PCP while damaging her car.

"He gave them {police} a hard time and basically that was it. He’s just on drugs but as far as coronavirus and all that, he’s lying. He's telling people he got it because that’s just the drugs that are doing that," said Aisha Davis.

Bryan police said Ginn produced a forced cough multiple times. While at the detention center, he also claimed to have Coronavirus and coughed near a jailer.

"Unfortunately, when we make an arrest, we still have to do our job. We still have to effect the arrest. We still have to take him in and do the booking process," said Officer Kelley McKethan with the Bryan Police Department.

"But if he claimed to have COVID-19, regardless of whether you do or not, if you actively, intentionally try to infect someone else or infect an officer who is doing their job then yes, they’re going to get that extra charge of harassment," she said.

It's an issue both Bryan and College Station Police are taking seriously.

“It's not a laughing matter when everybody is very concerned about this virus and about trying to limit exposures and not get infected," said Officer Tristen Lopez with College Station Police.

"Utilizing PPE {personal protective equipment} in certain situations is definitely something that's part of our operational plan. Without getting into specifics we do have some personal protective equipment that's available to our officers," he said

The virus is also impacting jail bookings.

On Sunday, Bryan police responded to an RV Park on East Villa Maria Road for a disturbance. Officers say Michael McReynolds was charged for resisting arrest during their investigation.

They say he also had a warrant for his arrest in Washington County, but he wasn't transferred because of ongoing virus concerns. His warrant is expected to be re-issued at a later date.

"He was released on a personal recognizance bond," said McKethan.

“We’re still doing our job to the best of our ability and it doesn't give them a get out of jail free card just because we have this pandemic going on. What we’re going to be looking at is the severity of the cases and it may not be an immediate action but the action will eventually come into play," said McKethan.