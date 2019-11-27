Law enforcement reminds holiday travelers to protect their homes

It's that busy time of year when we are focused on getting ready for the holidays. Police say one of your priorities should also be protecting your home from thieves if you are traveling this season.

Last year 11 homes and 14 vehicles were broken into in College Station over the long Thanksgiving weekend. In Bryan, police say there were eight vehicles broken into and three home burglaries during that same time.

There are several ways to prep your home before leaving town and making sure your valuable items are protected from burglars while you're gone.

“Make sure all the doors and all the windows are locked," said Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department. "Consider investing in a home security system and making sure that it works. Let some neighbors know that you're going to be out of town so maybe they can look out for you so if anyone is at your house they can call the police.”

Police say it's also a good idea to not make posts on social media that you're out of town.