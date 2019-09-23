Law enforcement looking for former employee accused of robbing local store

Law enforcement officials in Leon County are searching for a former employee accused of robbing a grocery store Monday morning in Normagee.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and Normangee Police Department are searching for Dean Allen Malone for the aggravated robbery of the Brookshire Brothers on Main Street at 2nd Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone that knows Malone's location may call Leon County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-234-8477 (TIPS). Callers may remain anonymous.