Law enforcement officers attend local rally to meet with residents, listen to concerns

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of protesters lined Texas Avenue in downtown Bryan to make their voices heard in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Law enforcement officials were in attendance including the police chiefs of Bryan and College Station, the Brazos County Sheriff and the District Attorney.

"We support absolutely their right to protest and we found the happenings in Minnesota outrageous,” said Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske.

District Attorney Jarvis Parsons said he appreciated that all walks of life were at the demonstration and was appreciative of the community’s motivation for Sunday’s protest.

"We're not going to stand for inequality in our community. We're not going to stand for injustice in our community and that's a message that I can get behind," said Parsons.

Police were in the crowd handing out water to make sure attendees remained hydrated.

Bryan police also opened a nearby parking garage so rally participants had a free place to park.