CSPD: Man taking pictures with gun causes large police response

College Station police say a man taking photos with his rifle on the roof of a parking garage at Texas Avenue and University Drive caused a large police response Tuesday night.

Authorities say someone called 911 around 5:20 p.m. and reported a person with a rifle on the rooftop of a nearby apartment parking garage. Officers responded in full force, not knowing where the man might be in the parking structure. SWAT members also responded to the scene.

The parking garages were searched and no threat was found. CSPD says they were able to track the man down to a nearby restaurant. He told police that he was taking pictures on the rooftop with his rifle.

Rumors spread on social media of an active shooter. College Station police tweeted that there was no active threat or any threat to public safety at the property, which sits at the corner of University Drive and Texas Avenue.

No charges are being filed at this point.