Aggie takes over as head of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo CEO and President Joel Cowley is leaving the organization at the end of May, the rodeo announced on May 12.

Cowley's last day will be on May 22. He is moving on to pursue an opportunity in agriculture, according to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“I am incredibly thankful to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Executive Committee for the opportunity to serve this organization for the past 15 years, seven as president and CEO,” said Cowley.

Replacing Cowley is Chris Boleman, who will be promoted from his role as the Chief Mission Officer.

“I appreciate the confidence that the Rodeo Executive Committee has in me to lead such an impactful organization that is aligned with my personal passions,” said Boleman. “I am very grateful to Joel Cowley, who not only has been a tremendous leader of our organization but is also a trusted friend and mentor. I look forward to the challenge of following his legacy.”

According to The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, before joining the rodeo, Boleman was a professor at Texas A&M University, his alma mater, and was a state leader for the Texas 4-H organization.

In 2014, Boleman was awarded the Superior Service Award for leadership from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the highest honor presented by the agency, according to AgriLife Today.

Boleman will take over as president and CEO on Monday, May 25, 2020.