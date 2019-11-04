Learn all about Texas wine at Texas A&M University Teaching Gardens

Texas is the 5th largest producer of wine in the nation and there are 565 winery permits in the state, according to Texas A&M Assistant Professor and Extension Enology Specialist, Andreea Botezatu.

To give people an opportunity to learn more about the Texas wine industry, the Texas A&M University Gardens is hosting the Texas Wine 101 event at the Leach Teaching Gardens on Friday, November 8.

The Texas Wine 101 event gives guests the opportunity to sample Texas wines that will also be paired with tasty appetizers and desserts. The appetizers and desserts are selected from recipes from the “Dinner Tonight Essentials” cookbook.

“You’re going to get to go all the way from the vine right to the glass, which is a really exciting opportunity as well as to talk to our Texas A&M experts in both grape growing and winemaking,” said Cady Auckerman, the Director of the Leach Teaching Gardens.

The featured Texas A&M faculty are Botezatu, and Assistant Professor and Extension Viticulture Specialist, Justin Scheiner. Both Botezatu and Schiener will talk about enology, viticulture, and the Texas wine industry.

“Enology is the science of wine and winemaking,” said Andreea Botezatu. “So it has a lot to do with wine chemistry. There is a lot of chemistry involved in enology. All those smells and tastes you find in wine, they come from volatile compounds or flavor compounds, and that’s chemistry and that’s just one part of it.”

Viticulture on the other is "cultivating and harvesting grapes for produce or making wine, said Joseph Johnson, Manager of The Gardens.

According to Botezatu, Texas’ hot climate provides its benefits and challenges to winemaking, so there has been a shift in the varietals, otherwise known as grapes, to better handle the climate.

“These varietals have a good chance to do well here [in Texas] and produce really really good wines, so I encourage everybody, who likes to drink wine to go out and visit the winery, try something new, even though you are not familiar with that type of wine,” said Botezatu. “Give it a try! I’m sure you will be pleasantly surprised.”

Texas Wine 101 takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance online.

The Leach Teaching Gardens are located in The Gardens on Texas A&M’s campus at 600 John Kimbrough Boulevard in College Station.

For more information on the Texas Wine 101, The Gardens, and Texas A&M Viticulture and Enology, see the related links section.