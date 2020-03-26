Learn easy, delicious recipes from a local restaurant

Now that we are spending much more time at home, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many of us are beginning to grow tired of our go-to dishes or are a bit hesitant to cook, to begin with.

Ronin, a local restaurant located in the historical Ice House on Main in Bryan, has created four easy, but delicious recipes for you to start cooking today! The recipes are for meatloaf, drop biscuits, roasted vegetables, and a garden salad.

Amanda Light, Ronin Co-owner and Operations, said: “People are spending a lot more time at home now, it’s important for people to relearn a lot of the skills we’ve forgotten, gardening, cooking and things like that.”

While we have this time at home, don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone, and try new things like cooking.

According to Ronin’s Co-owner and Executive Chef, Brian Light, don’t let cooking intimidate you just because you grew up with a family member that was a really good cook and you are not on the same level skill-wise. Cooking is a trial and error process, and it takes practice to create a delicious dish.

To-go instead?

Ronin is currently featuring a new takeout menu during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the traditional to-go options, you can also order family style.

To place an order you can either call (979) 704-3294.

Ronin’s current hours of operation are:

This week:

Wednesday, March 25 - Saturday, March 28

4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Next week:

Tuesday, March 31 - Saturday, April 4

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

About Ronin

Ronin is owned by husband and wife duo Amanda and Brian Light. Their vision with the restaurant and the local family farm is “to preserve the gastronomic and cultural traditions of Texas by sharing sustainable foods and genuine experiences with our community,” according to Ronin’s website.

Ronin is a true farm to table experience, and guests can dine knowing that a majority of their meal was most likely growing and harvested earlier in the day from the Ronin farm.

At the farm, they raise pigs, chickens, guineas, and they grow seasonal fruits and vegetables, which are all utilized at the restaurant, according to Ronin’s website.

Ronin is located at 800 North Main Street in Bryan.

To learn more about Ronin,

Ronin’s Recipes

Meatloaf

Makes one large loaf | Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 lb ground pork

1 egg

1 C breadcrumbs or panko

1 Small sweet onion, diced

2 Tbsp ketchup

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp onion powder

1 Tbsp paprika

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp salt

1 Tsp pepper

Reserve for Topping

1 C ketchup

3 Tsp hot sauce (optional)

2 Tbsp brown sugar

Method:

1.Sautée onion over medium heat for 5-6 minutes, until soft & slightly

translucent.

2.Season your meat with salt and pepper in a large bowl.

3.Add cooked onions and remaining ingredients to your meat and mix

well. Use your hands!

4.Form into a loaf. You can use a bread pan or free form a loaf and

place onto a sheet tray or cookie sheet.

5.Bake loaf 45 minutes at 350°F. Check with a food thermometer and

make sure internal temperature has reached 165°F.

6.While loaf is baking, mix together 1 cup of ketchup with brown

sugar.

7.In the last 10 minutes, paint ketchup and brown sugar sauce on top

and finish baking.

8.Remove loaf from oven, enjoy!

Drop Biscuits

Makes one pan biscuits (about 15)

Ingredients

4C all-purpose flour

2T baking powder

1T salt

1C butter, softened

2C whole milk

Method

1.Preheat oven to 375F

2.In a bowl, combine dry ingredients

3.Work butter into the flour mixture with your hands, until the butter is

small and pea-sized.

4.Make a well in your flour mixture, and pour in your milk. Stir

together with a spatula.

5.Drop biscuits into a greased cast iron or aluminum pan.

6.Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through.

Roasted Veggies

Makes one tray of vegetables

Ingredients

2 Sweet Potatoes

1 Daikon Radish

3 Watermelon Radish

6 Carrots

1 Sweet Onion

3 Tbsp Canola Oil

1 Tbsp Salt

1 Pinch Black Pepper

Method

1.Preheat oven to 350F

2.Cut Vegetables to about 1 cubic inch.

3.Toss in a bowl with oil, salt and pepper.

4.Roast for about 40 minutes, until they are soft.

Garden Salad

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 Head Lettuce

2 Carrots

1 Watermelon Radish

1 Celery

1 Daikon

Roasted and/or Pickled Vegetables

Fresh whole/chopped Herbs

3 Tbsp Olive Oil

3 Tbsp Vinegar (Apple Cider/Champagne or White Wine)

Salt & Pepper

Method

1.Wash lettuce/chop

2.Place veggies in bowl

3.Toss with oil, vinegar, herbs salt and pepper.

4.Garnish, serve!

