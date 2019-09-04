Learn how to brew your own beer in College Station

Today there is an abundant amount of different types of beer available, which must make you think how do you go about making beer?

Brew Supply Haus owners Jason and Kristi Shryock had similar thoughts a few years when they started brewing their own beer, which later blossomed into an idea for a business.

“We like to drink beer, and so it was something we thought to try it out,” said Kristi Shryock. “So we started brewing our own beer. Started learning all about the process, ingredients, and things …We actually looked here and realized that there wasn’t a place in town to buy the ingredients especially those fresh ingredients that you need. There wasn’t any place to find knowledge and a knowledge base, someone to talk to. We decided there was a need in the community, and we opened up a store almost two years ago now.”

Now at Brew Supply Haus, during their classes they want attendees to have a very hands-on and positive learning experience, so they keep their class sizes small. They offer several different beer recipes to create, so you are sure to find a brew that speaks to you.

According to the Brew Haus Supply website, if you decide you want to have your own brewery at home after you attend the class, attendees will receive discounts on certain products.

If you want to attend a class, there are still seats available in their beer brewing 101 class on Wednesday, September 4th at 6:30 p.m.

More beer brewing classes will be available throughout the year just check Brew Supply Haus’ website in the related links section for more information.