Learn how to create EGG-CEPTIONAL cookies just in time for Easter

Due to COVID-19 and stay at home orders, Easter is going to look a little bit different this year. Even so, you can still celebrate the holiday!

Stacy Cude owner of Perityne Lane Cookies has a few EGG-CELLENT ideas on ways you can decorate cookies for Easter Sunday.

Her first cookie, a mossy bunny, is a more modern and fun take on your classic bunny. The cookie features a bunny silhouette covered in green moss and adorned with a rose bow.

To create the “moss” for the bunny Cude uses kelly green royal icing and smashed graham crackers dyed green.

For a demonstration on how to create a mossy bunny of your own, see the video above. Cude will also be posting the complete recipe to the mossy bunny on the Perityne Lane Cookies Facebook Page.

Inspired by this quarantine period, Cude also created a “PYO,” paint-your-own cookie decorating kits.

“These times are strange and we are in a quarantine, so what we are doing is trying to get something to families that they can do at home during the Easter season,” Cude.

“I saw people were kind of struggling with things to do with their kids the first couple weeks into this, and I was like ‘there has to be something we can do.’ I started with cookie decorating kits with the actual icing and baked cookies and all that, but then I moved up to the paint your own.”

These PYO cookie decorating kits are $25 and are mess-free. The kits come with six cookies, paint, and brushes. For a demonstration of how the kit works, see the video above.

According to Cude, she will currently deliver the kits touch-free in Robertson County, and if she receives enough orders for Brazos County she will deliver them there, as well.

Unfortunately, Cude has sold out of the Easter PYO cookie decorating kits; however, starting on April 13th, she will release a new PYO cookie decorating kit themed box each week.

To stay up to date with PYO cookie decorating kits, Perityne Lane Cookies, and/or to order custom cookies, check out the Facebook Page in the related links section.