Learn how to handle a handgun with Integrity Firearms Training Center

Integrity Firearms Training Center is offering a Handgun 101 class Saturday, Jan. 11.

Whether you are getting your license to carry, never touched a gun before or your skills are a little rusty, Integrity Firearms Training Center offers classes to provide a solid foundation and confidence when handling a firearm.

“We felt a need that a lot of people are getting their license to carry, and that’s a certification class, not a training class,” said George Clendenin, owner of Integrity Firearm Training Center. “What we realized is that people are getting the golden ticket that says they can carry a firearm with little-to-no training.”

“We feel that you really need to understand [how to handle a gun]," said Clendenin, "especially if you are going to carry it on your body to protect your life or the life a loved one [because] that introduces a whole new skill set that is not taught in any other class.”

The goal of the Handgun 101 is “to give the student a solid foundation in handgun safety, operation and marksmanship, and preparing the student to shoot independently with confidence,” according to the Integrity Firearms Training Center website.

The Handgun 101 Course will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 1 p.m.

It costs $160 for the five-hour-long course.

Integrity Firearms Training Center provides eye and ear protection, loaner handguns with ammunition and targets; however, if you want to bring your personal handgun you are allowed, according to the Integrity Firearms Training Center website.

Like the rest of the courses offered by Integrity Firearms Training Center, the Handgun 101 course is based on an academic approach, and they have curriculum unique to Integrity Firearms Training Center, according to Clendenin.

The instructors, many with military experience, are passionate about teaching and have vast experience with handling guns and certifications.

Looking for more of a challenge when it comes to handguns?

Integrity Firearms Training Center also offers a Handgun 202 course, which makes “the student more comfortable and proficient with handgun marksmanship by introducing stress through timed drills, exercises and coaching,” according to the Integrity Firearms Training Center website.

Additionally, they offer a multitude of courses covering categories like self-defense, rifle, Texas License to Carry, Texas School Safety and also offer personal coaching. For a full list of classes, click here.

Integrity Firearms Training Center conducts a majority of their classes at the CCC shooting complex located at 9010 Bob Moore Road in Navasota.

For more information on Integrity Firearms Training Center, see the related links section.