Learn how to help foster youth transition to adulthood

Unlimited Potential, or UP Brazos Valley, is a new non-profit seeking to help children who are aging out of the foster care system.

Local mentors volunteer their time to help these transitioning foster youth learn the ins and outs of adulthood outside the foster system, as they have often not had the same life skills training that naturally comes from a consistent home life.

For youth interested in joining the program, UP invites you to “change your life in an unlimited way” at an open house Sept. 19, 6 p.m., at 4001 E. 29th Street, Bryan, Suite 118.

For potential mentors interested in volunteering, UP invites you to “change your community in an unlimited way” at a second open house Sept. 26, 6 p.m., at 4001 E. 29th Street, Bryan, Suite 118.

For more details on UP Brazos Valley and these events, see the website here.

