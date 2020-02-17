Learn how to make authentic gumbo with The Remnant of Nawlins

A good gumbo is made with love and takes proper patience, and The Remnant of Nawlins practices both when it comes to making their gumbo.

Korey Thomas, the owner of The Remnant of Nawlins, is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana and he and his family have brought a taste of the Big Easy to the Brazos Valley. According to Thomas, a majority of his ingredients he purchases fresh daily or orders them directly from Louisiana, so he can keep his food as authentic and true to his culture as possible.

“I would tell a person if they are making gumbo for the first time and it doesn’t come out how you like it, just try again,” said Thomas. “Keep trying. You have to keep messing with it, I guess so to speak, to get the flavor you want. Once you get it, then you have the recipe.”

According to Thomas, the key to a good gumbo all starts with a good roux. To see how Thomas makes his roux, see the media player.

“Flour rises when you cook it, or thickens when you cook it and if you don’t have a good ratio to measure your gumbo, your base can get too thick or it can be too thin,” said Thomas. “If you make it too thick you have to add water and stuff like that, then you’re going to take away from the flavor.”

When you’re cooking gumbo, Thomas advises not to treat it like a stew and to make sure you have the correct consistency.

“You have to combine the right seasonings. It takes a while,” said Thomas. “I’ve messed up quite a few gumbos before trying to get it down pat.”

Now Thomas has his gumbo recipe “down pat,” and it has the ideal velvet consistency and the perfect blend of spices you expect in a good bowl of gumbo.

At The Remnant of Nawlins, they serve their gumbo with a toasted and buttered French baguette slice, Thomas gets his French baguettes from New Orleans.

Beyond gumbo, they also serve po-boys, Boudain balls, meat pies, wings, jambalaya, crawfish etouffee, and more.

The Remnant of Nawlins is located at 1416 Groesbeck Street in Bryan and is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more advice on how to make gumbo, see the media player.