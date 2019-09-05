Caldwell duo earns world championship title in cornhole

A.J. Sims and Josh Groce learned how to play cornhole growing up in Caldwell. Now, they're world champions.

The duo is the current Advanced Doubles American Corn-hole League World Championship team, earning the title in mid-August in Pennsylvania. The competition was even broadcast on ESPN3.

"It just elevated from backyard to local to state to nationals," said Groce on First News at Four.

"It felt great," said Sims. "It felt great to finally get over that hump."

So what does the championship cornhole team do next?

"Win another one," said Groce.

If you want to meet Sims and Groce, they say they play on Wednesdays at Four Downs bar at 7 p.m.

"Come on out," said Sims. He and Groce are ready to share their cornhole secrets.

For the full interview--and cornhole demo--see the video player above.