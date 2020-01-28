Learn the fundamentals of cooking in College Station

Want to become more confident in the kitchen?

K&J Southern Cuisine and Catering is hosting a "Basic Fundamentals of Cooking" course the entire month of February. The goal? To help you lay a solid foundation of culinary skills.

“People can learn to prepare a meal for their family,” said Karen Allen, owner of K&J Southern Cuisine and Catering. “Today, people are coming and going and relying on fast food.”

Allen says the course will begin with demonstrations, then, students will begin cooking themselves.

Early on in the course, students will cover recipes like blueberry pancakes, omelets, quiche, and casseroles, gradually working their way up to skills like chicken and waffles.

The course will be held every Monday and Wednesday during the month of February from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station.

Limited seats are available for the course, and you must be 18 years or older to participate.

You will not need to bring any supplies or tools to attend the course. Everything will be provided.

Registration must be completed by February 3, and the class costs $65 per person.

About Karen Allen

Allen is very passionate about cooking. Her time in the kitchen began when she was 17 years old, and she got her first job cooking at the Grand Court in Bryan, where she learned under Gracie Johnson and Joyce Hayes, according to Allen. She then was the chef for the Astin Mansion. Today she owns K & J Southern Cuisine & Catering. At K&J Southern Cuisine, she now cooks various southern comfort dishes and caters events.

For more information on the Basic Fundamentals of Cooking course and K&J Southern Cuisine, see the related links section.