Learn to make a wreath at A&M Garden Club's wreath workshop

The Texas A&M Garden Club is hosting wreath making class for the public.

The "Making Your Entrance Grand" wreath workshop is Saturday, October 5 from 9:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the Benz School of Floral Design in the Horticulture Building on Texas A&M's Campus.

Participants will have the opportunity to design and make a wreath in one of three themes--Fall, Christmas, or Spring.

Following the class, there is an optional lunch and guided tour of The Gardens.

Registration is $50 per person and all tools and supplies are provided.

For more information, visit amgardenclub.com.