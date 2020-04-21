Lee County orders shutdown of courthouse as a precaution

Authorities in Lee County have issued the following message:

"As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday County Judge Paul Fischer ordered that all Lee County courthouse employees go home.

Lee County Medical Officer Dr. Laura Birnbaum advised County Judge

Paul Fischer to send all employees home and temporarily close the courthouse because a person is being tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Birnbaum also advised the County to disinfect the courthouse. Judge Fischer said that “Dr. Birnbaum is doing this as a precaution.” Judge Fischer added, “If you are sick, stay home. Talk to your medical professional if you have any concerns.”

Lee County has only reported two cases and both of those patients have recovered and have been released from quarantine.

