Lee County schools moving to home-based, remote instruction indefinitely

Lee County Schools will be closing instructional facilities and moving to home-based and remote instructional setting beginning Mar. 23 and will continue indefinitely.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning following consultation between Lee County Judge Paul Fischer, Emergency Management Coordinator Delynn Peschke, Giddings Mayor John Dowell, Lexington Mayor AllenRetzlaff, and public and private school administrators. The decision was made in support to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

In a press release from Lee County Schools, "Closing facilities indefinitely will allow us to monitor local conditions and make decisions accordingly.

If facilities will reopen, 72 hours notice will be given in advance according to the press release.

March 19, 2020. 10:00am

Lee County, City of Giddings, City of Lexington, Giddings ISD, Lexington ISD, Dime Box ISD, Immanuel Lutheran School, St. Paul Serbin School

After consultation between Lee County Judge Paul Fischer, Emergency Management Coordinator Delynn Peschke, Giddings Mayor John Dowell, Lexington Mayor Allen Retzlaff, and public and private school administrators, each of the Lee County Schools will be closing instructional facilities. Instruction will be moved to home-based and remote instructional settings beginning (or continuing) Monday, March 23, 2020 and will continue indefinitely. These actions are in support of our nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Our local officials report that cases are continuing to spread in the state, and an increase in confirmed cases in our county seems likely. Closing facilities indefinitely will allow us to monitor local conditions and make decisions accordingly.

In the event that facilities are reopened, each entity will provide a minimum of 72 hours notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. We want to reiterate a request to our broader community to take the following reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of the illness:

• Don’t shake hands

• Wash your hands regularly

• Limit movement within the community, especially avoiding crowded placed and

maintaining 3 to 6 ft of distance between people (at least an arm’s length)

• If you are moving around in the community, don’t congregate in large groups

• For those who have traveled to areas with known COVID-19 cases – both inside

and outside of the country – we ask that you self-quarantine and monitor for

symptoms.

• If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider

for medical advice.

• Do not leave the house if you are ill, except to access medical care.

This is a quickly changing situation, and we will continue to reassess local conditions and provide timely updates via websites and social media.

Thank you for your support and cooperation as we ensure that all members of our community stay safe and healthy