Legal expert provides insight into Hazana Anderson case

New developments in the Hazana Anderson death investigation have raised questions on why at this point nobody has been charged with murder.

Kenny Hewett, the boyfriend of Anderson’s mother, plead guilty last week in Galveston County to one charge of Tampering with a Human Corpse and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Anderon's mother, TiAundra Christon, remains in the Galveston County Jail on the same charge and is scheduled to go to trial in early 2020 for the same charge.

We spoke with local attorney and KBTX Legal Analyst Shane Phelps about the investigation and why Hewett and Christon haven't been charged with murder.

"I'm going to speculate that if this [Hewett's case] was a 20-year sentence for something other than an offense involving how the child was killed, then there must have been some evidentiary problem with that or that's the only thing that occurred in Galveston County and they got what effectively is the maximum sentence,” said Phelps.

Investigators say the couple beat the 1-year-old girl to death last year at a Houston motel and placed her into a Galveston County lake.

"If the only that that happened in Galveston County was disposing of a body, then that really would be the only way they could prosecute, is that,” said Phelps.

Phelps says a murder charge if one is filed, would more likely come from Harris County because that's where Anderson died.

"It may be the case that Galveston has dealt with what they can deal with and now it's going to move onto a different county where they can deal with more serious cases,” said Phelps.

Galveston County prosecutors have declined to speak publicly about the cases due to Christon's pending trial.

Harris County prosecutors say no law enforcement agency has presented their office with any charges related to this case.

