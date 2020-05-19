Legends Steakhouse to reopen after employee tests negative for COVID-19

Management at Legends Steakhouse in Madisonville says they will reopen Wednesday morning after results of an employee's third

COVID-19 test returned negative.

The business has been closed since last week after an employee notified management they initially tested positive for the virus.

In a Facebook post on May 14, Legends says a second test came back negative and they were awaiting results of a third test.

Another post was shared Tuesday afternoon. It says the third test came back negative.

The Facebook post reads: "Our testing results are in! The young man that initially tested positive has received a third negative test. Sixteen of the twenty of our staff members have completed testing, and are negative for COVID-19. After consideration, we have decided to open tomorrow at 11am."

Legends is located on the square in Downtown Madisonville.

There are currently 8 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.