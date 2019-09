Leon County law enforcement needs help catching some storage unit thieves.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says over the last few weeks several storage units have been burglarized in Normangee. They include OSR Storage and Grimes Storage according to a Facebook post from Leon County Crime Stoppers.

Crimes Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 reward for information on the case.

Their number is 844-234-TIPS (8477).