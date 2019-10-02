Leon County Sheriff tight-lipped on murder investigation

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened near Centerville.

According to Sheriff Kevin Ellis, the murder took place late Tuesday night. But that is all the information Ellis is willing to share at this time. He refused our calls for more information Wednesday afternoon.

KBTX is not aware of the identity of the victim, the location of the murder or the person responsible for the murder.

This is the second death investigation in Leon County since Monday.

