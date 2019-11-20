Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide

The Leon County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released new details of a homicide investigation.

Sheriff Kevin Ellis says on November 14, just before 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to Mayes Street in Oakwood for a stabbing.

Tracy Cordell has been arrested for the murder of Jerome Dawson Jr.

Both men are from Oakwood, said Sheriff Ellis.

Allen is being held at the Leon County Jail on a $1,000,000.00 bond.

Oakwood is a small community along Highway 79 between Buffalo and Palestine. No other details of the case were immediately available.