Leon County: Two burglaries at the same location, four individuals arrested

In Leon County, two burglaries at the same location led to four suspects arrested.

On Apr. 7, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary near Centerville off CR 112. The burglary was in progress and the suspects, Gregory Townley and Ronald Purvis, were arrested.

On Apr. 16, the second burglary in process, at the same location as the first, led to the arrest of Steven Persigner and Steven Templeton.

All four suspects are charged with burglary of habitation, burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity. Their bonds range from $60,000.00 to $710,000.00.

