Leon County issues shelter in place order

Following its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Leon County has issued a shelter-in-place order effective through Sunday, April 19. The order went into effect at noon on Monday, March 30.

Leon County Judge Byron Ryder signed the order, which prohibits nonessential businesses from operating beyond their minimum basic operations. The order also prohibits public and private gatherings of people outside of their regular household and any nonessential travel.

A complete copy of the order is attached in the documents section of this story.