Life-size Sully statue unveiled at the George Bush Library

Monday night a new addition to the George Bush Library was unveiled.

A life-size bronze statue of Sully H.W Bush was presented to the library. Sully was former President George Bush’s service dog.

Susan Bahary is a renowned sculptor whose work is dedicated to honoring Military War Dogs, K9s and all service animals in their handlers. She says it was an honor to be able to create this piece of history.

"To be able to capture that moment and that connection between the president and sully and this piece, the loyalty the devotion and the critical work that assistance animals do,” said Bahary.

Alongside Bahary were representatives with America’s VetDogs including Sully’s original trainer.

“We work very hard to help people, not just Presidents but all veterans and working with Sully and the Bush family, they’ve really allowed us to shine a light on the services that are available for everybody,” said John Miller, President, and CEO of America’s VetDogs.

Just like President Bush, Sully’s work continues. He is now a facility dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and helps hundreds of Veterans daily.

Bahary is moving on to her next project, the Purple Poppy Movement. The purpose is to raise awareness and support for all service animals and their handlers. You can purchase a poppy pin HEREall the proceeds will go towards making a National Service Animals Monument.

