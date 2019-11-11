Light rain/sleet mix Monday night; brutal wind chill by sunrise Tuesday

At 5:40pm Monday, law enforcement reported a light sleet mixing in with rain in Northeast Brazos County. As those few ice pellets fell to the ground near Wixon Valley, they quickly melted.

This should be a common occurrence for parts of the Brazos Valley overnight Monday into the very early hours of Tuesday morning.

As it stands, the odds for each type of weather tonight are as such:

• Rain: 60% - 0.10" to 0.30" accumulation expected

• Sleet: 40% - 0.00" to 0.05" accumulation on elevated surfaces possible

• Snow: 10% - flurries at best. No accumulation

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing as early as midnight to 2am for some in the Northern and Western Brazos Valley. Still, should any ice pellets manage to make it to the ground, soil temperatures are above freezing. By sunrise Tuesday, ground temperatures are expected between 39° and 41°. Any wintry weather that falls should melt on surface streets.

As temperatures fall to the mid-to-upper 20s for much of the Brazos Valley by Tuesday morning, there could be a small window for a very light glaze of ice to impact travel on a few area bridges and overpasses. Overall travel concerns are low.

The biggest question mark in this scenario is the drier air taking over along with this unseasonable chill. By early Tuesday morning, it should be enough to end the chance for wintry weather and stave off the potential for icy roads to start the day.

Still, something to check in on Tuesday morning before hitting the road.

A greater concern for Tuesday morning is what it will feel like as the day begins. Wind chill values are expected to fall between 15° and 20° at sunrise Tuesday. The feels-like conditions will remain below freezing through the noon hour. At best, Tuesday feels-like the mid and upper 30s by mid-afternoon.

A hard freeze is expected for many by Wednesday morning.

Complete details on what is ahead tonight and the extended cold is included in the video above.