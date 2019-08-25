Lightning strike causes house fire in College Station

College Station fire crews responded early Sunday morning to a house fire first responders say was caused by a lightning strike.

It happened at a home in the 4400 block of Amberley Place just before 2 am.

According to CSFD, crews arrived to find a fire on the roof and in the attic of the residence. The fire was brought under control about an hour after it was initially reported. Crews had to help the residents salvage personal items from the home.

The family is being assisted by the Community Action Response Team, also known as CART, to find temporary shelter.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was started from a lightning strike.