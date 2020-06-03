Limited services available at driver license offices

An appointment must be made online to access the limited services available at DPS offices during the reopening phase.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety website, the Department is currently restricting services to help control the spread of COVID 19. Below are the services currently provided by the Department.

-Applying for an original Texas driver's license (DL) or identification card (ID).

-Applying for a Texas learner license.

-Driver's license services requiring a skills exam.

-Applying for a commercial driver's license (CDL) or taking a CDL skills exam.

"If your Texas DL, ID, CDL, commercial learner permit, or election identification certificate expired on or after March 13, 2020, you are granted a waiver for the expiration date for 60 days after the Department provides further public notice that normal operations have resumed,"

according to the Texas Department of Public Safety website.

A copy of this waiver can be downloaded online; see the related links section. State and local law enforcement officials have been alerted of this waiver, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety website.

Once you schedule an appointment, there are certain procedures you will need to follow.

-A screening will take place before entering the building, which includes having your temperature taken.

-Customers taking driving tests are required to wear face masks.

-Social distancing rules must be followed.

-Credit cards are the preferred payment method, and cash will not be accepted.

For a complete list of procedures, see the related links tab.